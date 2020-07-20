Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 193.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of UHT opened at $67.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $931.28 million, a P/E ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 0.76. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $54.54 and a 12-month high of $132.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

