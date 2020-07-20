35,967 Shares in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in SLM by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in SLM by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 818,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of SLM by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SLM by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLM. ValuEngine lowered SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.79.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.41. SLM Corp has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $400.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.70 million. SLM had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 29.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

