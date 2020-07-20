Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $264,000 in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Motorcar Parts of America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 25.4% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,023,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after buying an additional 410,256 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 15.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,942,000 after buying an additional 242,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 45,543 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 546,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 19,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter worth about $3,748,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a market cap of $318.61 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.74 million for the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

