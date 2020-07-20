North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 10,727.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOA shares. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of North American Construction Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. North American Construction Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $148.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.91 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 27.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.73%.

North American Construction Group Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA).

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.