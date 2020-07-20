Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,790 Shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HPF opened at $17.85 on Monday. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%.

About John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

