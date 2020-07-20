Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 154,001 iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 154,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 9.63% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDG. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

SDG opened at $73.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.65. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $76.08.

