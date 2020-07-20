Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $260,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ FTXN opened at $10.72 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.089 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.