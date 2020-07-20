Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $260,000 Position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 40.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

GLAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

GLAD stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. Gladstone Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $229.56 million, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.86%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

