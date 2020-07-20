Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $261,000 Investment in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,375 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in 3D Systems by 26.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,485 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $821.20 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DDD shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

