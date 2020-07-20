Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FormFactor by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,110. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FormFactor to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Craig Hallum lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $30.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $33.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

