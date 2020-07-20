Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHSC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 472.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 207,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 171,099 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 232,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 151,158 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,076,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,547,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 362,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 30,892 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JHSC opened at $24.12 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $29.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71.

