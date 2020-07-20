Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 6,288 InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,231,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2,680.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after acquiring an additional 349,767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,242,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,355,000 after acquiring an additional 274,106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2,453.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 165,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 49,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $48.70 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $71.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Several research analysts have commented on IHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

