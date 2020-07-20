Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,329 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 26.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 96,664 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 37.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,639 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293,508 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 527,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 818,535 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 131,682 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PHT opened at $7.67 on Monday. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th.

Pioneer High Income Trust Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

