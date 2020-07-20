Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,329 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 26.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 96,664 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 37.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,639 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293,508 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 527,845 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Pioneer High Income Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 818,535 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 131,682 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PHT opened at $7.67 on Monday. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th.

Pioneer High Income Trust Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Select Medical Holdings Co. Shares Acquired by State Street Corp
Select Medical Holdings Co. Shares Acquired by State Street Corp
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Napco Security Technologies Inc
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Napco Security Technologies Inc
iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Holdings Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada
iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Holdings Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada
Echostar Co. Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada
Echostar Co. Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada
Fly Leasing Ltd Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada
Fly Leasing Ltd Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada
FedNat Holding Company Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada
FedNat Holding Company Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report