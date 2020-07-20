Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $260,000 in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 28,236 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PK opened at $9.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $27.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PK. Citigroup lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.04.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas A. Natelli purchased 7,500 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $85,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,000 shares of company stock worth $555,675. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

