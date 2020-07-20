Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 252,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 82,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,804,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

VGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

VGR stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.99. Vector Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.30 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

