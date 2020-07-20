Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $263,000 Position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,243 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,734 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at about $6,149,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 62.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 132,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 50,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PTC from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,005,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,259 shares in the company, valued at $43,238,805.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,039,193. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $80.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. PTC Inc has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $92.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

