Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 60,605 Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Redfin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 1,772.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 368.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $38.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.36. Redfin Corp has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 2.04.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Redfin Corp will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $120,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,086 shares in the company, valued at $769,356.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,204 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.