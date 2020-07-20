Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 219.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,112,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 70.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIE opened at $19.25 on Monday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $20.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

