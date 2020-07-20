Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 27,608 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $5,108,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $11,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 680,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,168,921. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $31.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.99 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

