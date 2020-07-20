63,032 Shares in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 1,285.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.37.

NMRK opened at $4.16 on Monday. Newmark Group Inc has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $741.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $483.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.