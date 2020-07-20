Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 22,085 Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Home Bancshares by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 137,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.53. Home Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 26.11%. Home Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

