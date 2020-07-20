Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 7,481.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $52.00 on Monday. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $56.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 110.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

