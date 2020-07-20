Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $266,000 Position in America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of America First Multifamily Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,209 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $3.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. America First Multifamily Investors LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATAX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

