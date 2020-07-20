Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,122 Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PBND opened at $27.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $25.09.

