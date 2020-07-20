Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,122 Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PBND opened at $27.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $25.09.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 60,605 Redfin Corp
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 60,605 Redfin Corp
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc
63,032 Shares in Newmark Group Inc Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
63,032 Shares in Newmark Group Inc Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 22,085 Home Bancshares Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 22,085 Home Bancshares Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Descartes Systems Group Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Descartes Systems Group Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report