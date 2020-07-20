Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 105,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 60,605 Redfin Corp
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 60,605 Redfin Corp
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc
63,032 Shares in Newmark Group Inc Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
63,032 Shares in Newmark Group Inc Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 22,085 Home Bancshares Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 22,085 Home Bancshares Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Descartes Systems Group Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Descartes Systems Group Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report