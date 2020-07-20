Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 105,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

