Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

SWX stock opened at $72.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.26. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $836.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $30,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.