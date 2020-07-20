Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,452 Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 32,833.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $48.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.13.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.30. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,492.02% and a negative return on equity of 627.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

