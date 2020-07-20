Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,518 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,518 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,526,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,358,000 after buying an additional 926,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,813,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,049,000 after purchasing an additional 106,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $71,581,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 182.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,397,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,190,000 after purchasing an additional 902,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,374,180 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.47 per share, with a total value of $86,586,344.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,841,130 shares of company stock valued at $172,052,755.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $35.26 on Monday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

