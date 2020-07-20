17,417 Shares in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,417 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 8.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 52.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $20.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.14. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

