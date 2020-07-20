Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $275,000 in Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1,896.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

BLDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.18.

BLDP opened at $19.52 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

