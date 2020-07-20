2,220 Shares in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $127.68 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $196.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.40.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.52). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $1,274,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,424.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. CL King upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.