9,194 Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.43.

In related news, CFO Mark Fioravanti purchased 3,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $32.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

