Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 80.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter worth about $520,000.

Shares of BATS:IYZ opened at $28.25 on Monday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.90.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

