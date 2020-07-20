Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $274,000 in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 81,108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 30.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 42.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after buying an additional 59,892 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNS opened at $67.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $78.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.38 and a 200 day moving average of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 54.04%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 1,728 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $124,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,572.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele Nolty sold 3,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,651.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,148. Corporate insiders own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 60,605 Redfin Corp
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc
63,032 Shares in Newmark Group Inc Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 22,085 Home Bancshares Inc
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Descartes Systems Group Inc
