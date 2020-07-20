Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $274,000 in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 81,108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 30.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 42.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after buying an additional 59,892 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

NYSE:CNS opened at $67.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $78.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.38 and a 200 day moving average of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 54.04%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 1,728 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $124,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,572.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele Nolty sold 3,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,651.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,148. Corporate insiders own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.