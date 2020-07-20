Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 203.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,589,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter worth $612,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 662.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CAE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotia Howard Weill lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lowered CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BofA Securities lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of CAE opened at $14.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.55. Cae Inc has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $728.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.25 million. CAE had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cae Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.