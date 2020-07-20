Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,979,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,182,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,428,000 after purchasing an additional 68,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,418,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,690 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13,451.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,222,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,486,000 after buying an additional 3,198,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,086,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,466,000 after buying an additional 224,791 shares in the last quarter.

MCHI stock opened at $71.15 on Monday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $76.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

