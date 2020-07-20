Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,198 Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cannae by 519.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

In other Cannae news, EVP Michael L. Gravelle purchased 6,667 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $250,012.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Brent B. Bickett purchased 26,667 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,012.50. Following the purchase, the president now owns 417,716 shares in the company, valued at $15,664,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 48,334 shares of company stock worth $1,812,525. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $40.51 on Monday. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $8.12. Cannae had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 73.28%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.