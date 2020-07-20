Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $273,000 Position in Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Dyadic International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dyadic International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Dyadic International by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 61.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 65.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the period. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

DYAI stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.40 million, a PE ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. Dyadic International, Inc has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 523.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

