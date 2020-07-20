Michelle Zatlyn Sells 145,500 Shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 145,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $5,213,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $1,737,270.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $1,688,770.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $1,509,805.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,435,115.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $1,345,875.00.

NYSE NET opened at $37.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion and a PE ratio of -51.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58. Cloudflare Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,545,000 after buying an additional 3,069,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 132.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,249,000. ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,469,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cloudflare by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,464,000 after purchasing an additional 268,410 shares during the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

