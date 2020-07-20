Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,650 Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,183,000 after purchasing an additional 156,917 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,400,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,117,000 after purchasing an additional 56,840 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,359,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after purchasing an additional 283,736 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,453,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 306,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20. Knowles Corp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 million. Knowles had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Knowles Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

