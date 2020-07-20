Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $48.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.78. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $51.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.72%.

BIPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

