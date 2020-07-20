Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 42,346 Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE IAE opened at $7.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%.

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

