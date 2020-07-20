Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,550 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $119,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $117,000. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 47.0% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $166,000.

Shares of PCK opened at $8.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

