Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,230 Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Weibo by 222.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 78.0% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 8,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $38.00 to $34.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $35.36 on Monday. Weibo Corp has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.73.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Weibo Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

