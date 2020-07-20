Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $276,000 Investment in Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 149,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of Agile Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares during the period. 37.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 33.69 and a quick ratio of 33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $221.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.46. Agile Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $4.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGRX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agile Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

