Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,741 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PB shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

PB opened at $55.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $75.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 35.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

