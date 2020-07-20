Invesco Ltd. Sells 4,464 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.41% of Chuy’s worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 21.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter worth about $112,000.

In other Chuy’s news, CFO Jon W. Howie bought 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,720.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHUY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chuy’s from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

CHUY stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

