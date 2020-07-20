Invesco Ltd. Invests $688,000 in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 138,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Ocular Therapeutix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $8.85 on Monday. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 6,659.51% and a negative net margin of 1,430.64%. The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 363,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

