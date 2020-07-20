Invesco Ltd. Purchases 3,259 Shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 26.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 59.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 6.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $19.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $142.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.59. Rocky Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocky Brands Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RCKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

