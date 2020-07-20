Invesco Ltd. Sells 3,572 Shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 16.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 543,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 78,069 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 25.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 11.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 82.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 282.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE JEMD opened at $7.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $9.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%.

